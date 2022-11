Target killing: Last rites of Punjab Right Wing Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri today

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

A few days ago, a case of target killing came to light in Punjab's Amritsar in which Sudhir Suri was shot dead during protest. As per latest reports, Sudhir Suri's family have agreed for his last rites.