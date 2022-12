videoDetails

Tarn Taran Attack: BJP makes a big statement on Rocket Launcher attack on police station

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Punjab's Tarn Taran Police station was attacked with a rocket launcher. BJP has given a big statement on this attack that it is a terrorist attack. Along with this, a big allegation has been made about Arvind Kejriwal. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.