Tawang Clash: Asaduddin Owaisi accuses government of hiding information on India-China clash in Arunachal

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi surrounded the BJP government on India-China Army Clash in Arunachal's Tawang. Owaisi accused the government of hiding information.