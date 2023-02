videoDetails

Tax slab might change in 2023's Budget 2023

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in Parliament House at 11 am today. There may be a change in the tax slab in this year's budget. Exemption can be given under 80C income tax section. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.