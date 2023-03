videoDetails

Team of UP Police reaches Sabarmati

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

A team of 40 police constables including 2 IPS and 3 DSP of Uttar Pradesh Police has reached Sabarmati Jail to pick up Mafia Atiq Ahmed. It is being speculated that the UP police can take out the mafia Atiq Ahmed at any time.