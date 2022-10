Tej Pratap Yadav accuses RJD leader Shyam Rajak of abusing

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in the Bihar government, has made serious allegations against the leader of his own party. He said in the RJD's national executive meeting that party leader Shyam Rajak has abused his sister.