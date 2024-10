videoDetails

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu & Kashmir chief minister

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, LG Manoj Sinha administered the oath. Cabinet ministers also took oath. Many prominent leaders of the country including Rahul, Priyanka and Akhilesh Yadav attended the event.