Tejashwi Yadav questions 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

There is a ruckus across the country regarding the Agnipath scheme. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised many questions on the Agnipath scheme while holding a press conference. He said that the government comes up with such a scheme without any discussion.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
