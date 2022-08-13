Tejashwi Yadav reached Delhi for the first time after becoming Deputy CM

After the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, there is a stir from Patna to Delhi. Tejashwi Yadav has reached Delhi for the first time after becoming Deputy CM again. Here he will tie rakhi to sister Misha Bharti. But along with this, he has also brought a list of possible ministers of RJD quota with him.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

