Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. During this, while attacking the BJP, he said that the country is suffering a lot because of the Modi government.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
