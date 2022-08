Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement

Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan has given a controversial statement. Speaking on T Raja's controversial statement, he said that if action is not taken, he will take law in his hands.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan has given a controversial statement. Speaking on T Raja's controversial statement, he said that if action is not taken, he will take law in his hands.