Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

In the case of T Raja's controversial statement in Hyderabad, the police has now reached the High Court. Hyderabad Police has challenged the order of Raja Singh's release. T Raja has also clearly said that 'I am not going to be afraid and Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet'.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

