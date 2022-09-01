NewsVideos

Telangana To Bihar, How Many Contenders for PM position?

19 months are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but once again the slogan of opposition unity is being raised against the BJP. Telangana CM KCR reached Patna on Wednesday. Here he met CM Nitish and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. During the press conference, KCR did not seal Nitish's name for the post of PM. Also, CM Nitish tried several times to end the press conference but KCR kept sitting.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
