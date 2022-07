'Telangana wants double engine government,' says PM Modi

PM Modi addressed BJP's Sankalp Sabha at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. During this, he said that work has been done on the expectations of the country. BJP is working hard day and night. BJP has the blessings of the people.

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

PM Modi addressed BJP's Sankalp Sabha at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. During this, he said that work has been done on the expectations of the country. BJP is working hard day and night. BJP has the blessings of the people.