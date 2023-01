videoDetails

Terror Conspiracy Revealed Against Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Terrorists Suspected To Come Through Nepal Route

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

A major terrorist conspiracy against the Ram temple in Ayodhya has come to fore. Sources have informed that Pakistan's terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning a fidayeen attack on the Ram temple in the coming days. Suspicion is being raised about the arrival of terrorists in India through Nepal.