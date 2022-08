Terror Threat: Delhi on high alert

An alert has been issued in the country's capital Delhi regarding terrorist attack, inputs were being received about terrorist attacks in many markets of Delhi, due to which an alert has been issued in Delhi.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

