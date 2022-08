Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur

One terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur. He has revealed that he was preparing for a fidayeen attack. This terrorist was associated with many online platforms.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

