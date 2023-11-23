trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691558
Tesla cars will run in India from 2024, preparations underway

|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Elon Musk's Tesla to enter India: टेस्ला के प्लांट के लिए स्थान पर विचार-विमर्श जारी है, जिसमें गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र और तमिलनाडु जैसे राज्यों पर विचार किया जा रहा है. ये राज्य इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों और निर्यात के लिए अच्छी तरह से स्थापित इकोलॉजी सिस्टम होने का दावा करते हैं. इस संबंध में आधिकारिक घोषणा जनवरी 2024 में होने वाले वाइब्रेंट गुजरात ग्लोबल समिट में होने की उम्मीद है.
