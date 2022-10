Thailand Shooting: So far 35 people have died in firing

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

So far 35 people have died in shootout in the northeastern province of Thailand. It is being told that 23 children and their two teachers are also included in the dead. A former police officer who attacked a child care center in Thailand's Na Klang district later committed suicide by shooting himself. The attacker also killed his wife and child in the firing.