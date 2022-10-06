NewsVideos

Thailand - Shootout at child day care center, 35 killed

|Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
An unidentified man opened fire inside a child care center in Thailand's Na Klang district. 35 people have died in the shootout, mostly children. The dead included 24 children and 2 teachers.

