Tharoor said on the President's address - did not speak on inflation and unemployment, only mentioned applause

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Speaking on President Draupadi Murmu's speech, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he did not say anything on inflation and unemployment. We did this, we did that, all the accolades are mentioned.