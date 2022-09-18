The accused of rape escaped from the hospital by dodging the police and the hospital staff

Once again, great negligence was seen in Dhar of Madhya Pradesh. He escaped from the hospital by dodging the police and the hospital staff. A rape prisoner admitted to the hospital ran away while walking comfortably and the police did not even know. The pictures of the prisoner escaping from the hospital were captured in the CCTV camera.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Once again, great negligence was seen in Dhar of Madhya Pradesh. He escaped from the hospital by dodging the police and the hospital staff. A rape prisoner admitted to the hospital ran away while walking comfortably and the police did not even know. The pictures of the prisoner escaping from the hospital were captured in the CCTV camera.