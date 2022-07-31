NewsVideos

The Army's action continues to wipe out the terror in Jammu and Kashmir

The army's action is continuing to wipe out the terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The army is sometimes encountering terrorists and sometimes arresting them. In this operation, the army has got great success in the last two days.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
