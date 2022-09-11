The biggest decision will come tomorrow on Gyanvapi, increased police security in Varanasi

The verdict in the Gyanvapi case is to come on Monday. Earlier, the police in the city is alert and high alert has been issued. Everywhere surveillance is being done all over Varanasi. The city is being monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Room of Kashi.

Sep 11, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

