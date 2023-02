videoDetails

The budget will prove to be welfare for the country says JP Nadda On Union Budget 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget today. In the budget of 2023, the Finance Minister gave huge exemption in income tax. After the presentation of the budget, BJP President JP Nadda said that every class was taken care of in the budget.