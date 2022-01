The conspiracy was hatched at the house of CM Charanjit Singh Channi - Bikram Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia has made a big claim about the big lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur, Punjab. Majithia said that the security lapse during PM Modi's visit to Punjab was a conspiracy by the Charanjit Singh Channi government.