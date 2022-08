The court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Shrikant Tyagi

Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Noida Society, has got a setback from the court. The court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Shrikant Tyagi.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

