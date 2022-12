videoDetails

The deadliest blizzard of this century in America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

The most dangerous blizzard of this century has come in America. This blizzard has not only affected America but also Canada and Japan have not remained untouched by it. Due to this, more than 60 people have died in America. In many places, people are still trapped in snowfall.