The grand Ram temple will be dedicated to the country on January 1, 2024 - Dharmendra Pradhan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Today is the second day of BJP's two-day executive meeting in the national capital Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that on January 1, 2024, the grand Ram temple will be dedicated to the country.