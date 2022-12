The role of 'Lady Don' Anuradha in the Raju Thehat murder case - sources.

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the Sikar gang war. According to sources, the role of 'Lady Don' Anuradha has come to the fore in the Raju Thehat murder case. Once again the incident of gang war has come to the fore in Sikar, Rajasthan. So the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility of this murder.