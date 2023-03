videoDetails

The sarpanch of Udowal village lodged an FIR against Amritpal's uncle.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Amritpal Singh's uncle had surrendered before the Punjab Police yesterday. Now the sarpanch of Udowal village has lodged an FIR against Amritpal Singh's uncle. The sarpanch alleged that Amritpal Singh's uncle stayed in his house after threatening him with a gun.