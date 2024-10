videoDetails

DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

In Kanpur, a young man was beaten up after being chased outside a Garba pandal. In Jhansi, a ruckus broke out outside a Garba pandal. In Bilaspur, the Dandiya programme was opposed. But why has there been a ruckus over Garba in every city?