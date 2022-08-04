The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. The Taliban issued a statement that they were not aware that al-Zawahiri was hiding in Afghanistan.

