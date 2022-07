The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.

A youth was attacked with knives in Sitamarhi, Bihar. It is alleged that the youth was targeted after watching Nupur Sharma's video on mobile. He ran to the filled market and attacked the young man.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

A youth was attacked with knives in Sitamarhi, Bihar. It is alleged that the youth was targeted after watching Nupur Sharma's video on mobile. He ran to the filled market and attacked the young man.