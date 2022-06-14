NewsVideos

There will be 10 lakh recruitments in one and a half year: PM Modi

There is good news for the youth who are looking for employment. The government is going to give bumper jobs in the next one and a half years. During this, the government plans to recruit one million people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has made this announcement.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
There is good news for the youth who are looking for employment. The government is going to give bumper jobs in the next one and a half years. During this, the government plans to recruit one million people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has made this announcement.

All Videos

National Herald Case: Randeep Surjewala taken into custody
5:11
National Herald Case: Randeep Surjewala taken into custody
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi's convoy reaches Congress headquarters
8:29
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi's convoy reaches Congress headquarters
Prayagraj Violence: 300 suspicious mobile numbers will be check
1:7
Prayagraj Violence: 300 suspicious mobile numbers will be check
Desh Superfast: CM Shivraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi
9:52
Desh Superfast: CM Shivraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi
National Herald Case: Today Rahul Gandhi will have to answer again in front of ED
8:18
National Herald Case: Today Rahul Gandhi will have to answer again in front of ED

Trending Videos

5:11
National Herald Case: Randeep Surjewala taken into custody
8:29
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi's convoy reaches Congress headquarters
1:7
Prayagraj Violence: 300 suspicious mobile numbers will be check
9:52
Desh Superfast: CM Shivraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi
8:18
National Herald Case: Today Rahul Gandhi will have to answer again in front of ED
PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi speech today,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech latest,Modi,modi speech today,PM of India,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Modi live,Modi speech,narendra modi youtube,modi live news,pm modi latest news,pm modi in america,Narendra Modi Interview,PM Modi US visit,PM Modi news,pm modi on rojgar,pm modi on job opeaning,govt job opeaning,