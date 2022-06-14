There will be 10 lakh recruitments in one and a half year: PM Modi

There is good news for the youth who are looking for employment. The government is going to give bumper jobs in the next one and a half years. During this, the government plans to recruit one million people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has made this announcement.

