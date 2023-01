videoDetails

Wrestlers Holds Protest Against WFI at Delhi's Jantar Mantar For Third Day

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Wrestlers continue to protest against Wrestling Association's President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Today is the third day of the protest. An important meeting took place between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and wrestlers late night on Thursday, but it yielded no results. Today again the protesting players will hold a meeting with the Sports Minister.