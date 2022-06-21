'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is going well. Along with this, he said that whatever is happening, it is happening for the third time since the government was formed.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

