NewsVideos

'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is going well. Along with this, he said that whatever is happening, it is happening for the third time since the government was formed.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference on Tuesday and claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is going well. Along with this, he said that whatever is happening, it is happening for the third time since the government was formed.

All Videos

Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
2:48
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader

Trending Videos

5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition
2:48
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar pc,Eknath Shinde,sharad pawar press conference,Press Conference,sharad pawar - press conference,sharad pawar - uncut press conference,press conference of sharad pawar,sharad pawar full press conference today,Shiv Sena,eknath shinde naraz,eknath shinde in surat,minister | eknath shinde,eknath shinde news,who is eknath shinde,eknath shinde soorat,eknath shinde shiv sena,eknath shinde in gujrat,Breaking News,Hindi News,