videoDetails

This is the budget of Amritkal says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

In the budget of 2023, the Finance Minister gave huge exemption in income tax. After the presentation of the budget, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said that everyone was taken care of in the budget. Every class will get benefit from the budget.