This leader in preparation for contesting the post of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi will get a tough challenge!
Shashi Tharoor to contest Poll: Shashi Tharoor has been included in a group of 23 leaders demanding organizational reforms by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the year 2020.
