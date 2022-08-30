This leader in preparation for contesting the post of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi will get a tough challenge!

Shashi Tharoor to contest Poll: Shashi Tharoor has been included in a group of 23 leaders demanding organizational reforms by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the year 2020.

Aug 30, 2022

