NewsVideos

This leader in preparation for contesting the post of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi will get a tough challenge!

Shashi Tharoor to contest Poll: Shashi Tharoor has been included in a group of 23 leaders demanding organizational reforms by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the year 2020.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor to contest Poll: Shashi Tharoor has been included in a group of 23 leaders demanding organizational reforms by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the year 2020.

All Videos

CBI intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
3:53
CBI intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Gopalganj Gangrape Case: The accused made the video viral after the gangrape
2:36
Gopalganj Gangrape Case: The accused made the video viral after the gangrape
Gujarat: Stone pelting during Ganesh procession in Vadodara, 13 arrested
3:23
Gujarat: Stone pelting during Ganesh procession in Vadodara, 13 arrested
Sapna Choudhary was seen romancing with someone other than Veer
0:50
Sapna Choudhary was seen romancing with someone other than Veer
Malaika Arora once again stops Arjun Kapoor's heartbeat
0:43
Malaika Arora once again stops Arjun Kapoor's heartbeat

Trending Videos

3:53
CBI intensified its investigation against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
2:36
Gopalganj Gangrape Case: The accused made the video viral after the gangrape
3:23
Gujarat: Stone pelting during Ganesh procession in Vadodara, 13 arrested
0:50
Sapna Choudhary was seen romancing with someone other than Veer
0:43
Malaika Arora once again stops Arjun Kapoor's heartbeat
tv 9,tv9 bharatvarsh,Hindi News,Latest News,tv9 bharatvarsh news,कांग्रेस न्यूज,कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चुनाव,Congress Working Committee,congress president election news,congress president election 2022,Congress president election,Congress president,Congress Party,Congress news,Congress leaders,India news,india news in hindi,latest india news,india headlines,भारत samachar,Times Now,Breaking News,latest news india,world news,