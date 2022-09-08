NewsVideos

Thousands of boys and girls became 'transgender' in an university in Bihar

The government may have changed in Bihar, but the period of controversies is still going on. Now a case of big mistake has come to the fore on the part of the controller of examination in a university of Bihar. Thousands of first year undergraduate students in this university have been gender changed.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
