Threatening call came for posting on support of Nupur Sharma!

Nupur Sharma Support: Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe were murdered in Amravati for posting supporting Nupur Sharma. There is anger across the country against these killings. Meanwhile, the latest news from Amravati is that around 10 to 15 people have received threatening calls here. These are the people who themselves posted on social media in recent days in support of Nupur Sharma

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

