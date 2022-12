Tilak Nagar Murder Updates: Another murder like Shraddha in Delhi.

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

A 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her live-in partner in Tilak Nagar area of ​​the capital Delhi. It is being told that the accused was inspired by Aftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case.