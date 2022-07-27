NewsVideos

Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Watch Today in Time Machine, How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?

