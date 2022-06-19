NewsVideos

Time Machine: Special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Nehru

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how a special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Pandit Nehru.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, know how a special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore for a cigarette of Pandit Nehru.

All Videos

Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
1H3:19
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
8:54
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
3:23
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli

Trending Videos

9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
1H3:19
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
8:54
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
3:23
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
time machine,time machine zee news,time machine show,time machine on zee news,zee news show time machine,Hindi News,time machine zee history show,highlights of india history,time machine,time machine live show,time machin zee show,time machine with aditi tyagi,sonali bendre on time machine,india history 1960,Jawahar Lal Nehru,Pakistan,Nehru,Mulayam Singh Yadav,nehru cigrate story,