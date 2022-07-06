NewsVideos

Time Machine: When Indira Gandhi said 'No' to American President

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch when Indira Gandhi said 'No' to the President of America.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch when Indira Gandhi said 'No' to the President of America.

All Videos

3 PFI workers arrested from Telangana
0:53
3 PFI workers arrested from Telangana
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai

Trending Videos

0:53
3 PFI workers arrested from Telangana
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
time machine,time machine zee news,time machine show,time machine on zee news,zee news show time machine,Hindi News,time machine zee history show,highlights of india history,time machine,time machine live show,time machin zee show,time machine with aditi tyagi,India history,PM Modi,Indira Gandhi,India,Mulayam Singh,Atal Bihari Vajpayee,