Time Machine: Why did Pandit Nehru refuse to sit on the silver chair?

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Know today why Pandit Nehru refused to sit on the silver chair during the election campaign in the year 1957?

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
2:28
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi
1:14
Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi
New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces
6:0
New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces
Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore
1:37
Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore
17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?
1:11
17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?

