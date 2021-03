Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat as he takes oath to the Chief Minister's office in Uttarakhand. PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Shri TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress."