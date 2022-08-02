NewsVideos

Title: Airstrike on Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri, a major win for US counterterrorism

The US has claimed that it has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, in a drone strike. After the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, the US has launched the biggest attack on the terror of Al Qaeda.

Aug 02, 2022
The US has claimed that it has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, in a drone strike. After the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, the US has launched the biggest attack on the terror of Al Qaeda.

