Title: Airstrike on Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri, a major win for US counterterrorism

The US has claimed that it has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, in a drone strike. After the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, the US has launched the biggest attack on the terror of Al Qaeda.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

