TMC Leader Akhil Giri Gives A Controversial Statement On President Draupadi Murmu

|Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
TMC leader Akhil Giri gave a controversial statement on President Draupadi Murmu. BJP has objected to this statement and Locket Chatterjee has lodged a complaint.

