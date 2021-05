TMC wins in West Bengal, but Mamata Banerjee loses to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

In Bengal on Sunday, the TMC won the election by winning 197 out of 294 seats, while the BJP won a total of 67 seats. On the Nandigram seat, ally-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari ultimately defeated Mamata by 1,956 votes after several ups-downs in the results.